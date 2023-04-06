Students donate blankets for children in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Elementary students are working to craft blankets to donate to children in need in the Chippewa Valley.

Students at Immaculate Conception Elementary School chose to support the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace this Lenten season.

The non-profit is a Chippewa Valley based organization that give beds to children.

Thursday morning, students and staff collected sheets, pillows, and money to be donated. 4th and 5th grade students also made tie blankets to donate to the organization. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds roughly 10 beds a year for children in the community.

The Principal for Immaculate Conception Elementary School says the items donated Thursday will help cover all of the non-profit’s needs for the rest of the year.

