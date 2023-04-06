Students donate blankets for children in need

students donate blankets
students donate blankets(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Elementary students are working to craft blankets to donate to children in need in the Chippewa Valley.

Students at Immaculate Conception Elementary School chose to support the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace this Lenten season.

The non-profit is a Chippewa Valley based organization that give beds to children.

Thursday morning, students and staff collected sheets, pillows, and money to be donated. 4th and 5th grade students also made tie blankets to donate to the organization. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds roughly 10 beds a year for children in the community.

The Principal for Immaculate Conception Elementary School says the items donated Thursday will help cover all of the non-profit’s needs for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Authorities said Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault last...
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says
Investigation
Victim in Jackson County death investigation identified

Latest News

Breakfast For Dinner
Breakfast For Dinner (4/6/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/6/23)
Wagner Tails (4/6/23)
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
DHS Awards $10 Million to Construction Projects for Opioid Treatment and Recovery Support Services