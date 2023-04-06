Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding pursuit involving stolen vehicle

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

A media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office states, “On April 6, 2023 around 10:46 a.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office was requested for mutual aid from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office on County Road R near Townline Rd for a vehicle pursuit traveling south toward Trempealeau County. Eau Claire Deputies were trying to stop a blue 2014 Fiat, that had just been stolen. The suspect turned around when they saw deputies at Townline Rd. The chase traveled toward Augusta but was later terminated. Trempealeau County Deputies later located the vehicle on Highway 10 near Alvestad Rd and reinitiated a pursuit. The pursuit traveled on Alvestad Road to County Rd. NN and then west on Highway 10. Speeds reached over 100 mph. Spikes were deployed but unsuccessful on Highway 10 at Missel Rd. The pursuit was then terminated east of the Village of Eleva. Driver of the vehicle is described as a white male in his 30s and short hair or partially bald. Passenger is described as a white female, brown hair wearing white puffy jacket.”

If you have any information on this pursuit, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

