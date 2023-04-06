Voters turnout as schools turn to referendums

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, almost 40% of eligible voters took part in the spring election.

On the ballot were a number of races, including at least 10 school referendums in western Wisconsin.

In Eau Claire County, 38.6% of people who can vote did in this year’s spring election. That’s the highest April turnout for the county since 2016.

“We weren’t surprised, surprised,” said Sue McDonald, the Eau Claire County Clerk. “We planned ahead for it, so we were anticipating a high turnout, and February kind of surprised us as far as turnout for February, so we wanted to make sure we were prepared for April.”

McDonald said how many people hit the polls usually depends on what’s on the ballot. For voters living within the School District of Altoona that included a referendum asking to raise $26 million for a new building and district maintenance.

That measure failed.

While that district looked to raise money for capital projects, other districts were looking to exceed state-imposed revenue limits to help with operating costs.

Dan Rossmiller with the nonprofit Wisconsin Association of School Boards said those limits were meant to keep down property taxes.

“They have the unfortunate side effect of, if they’re not adjusted periodically, holding down school district spending to below the level of inflation which causes problems, and that’s what we’re seeing with all the requests to exceed the revenue limits,” Rossmiller said.

Rossmiller said none of the adjustments in the last eight years have kept up with inflation. He said that means school budgets aren’t able to go as far as they used to.

“It’s particularly causing problems because the bulk of a school district’s expenditures are for personnel--salaries and fringe benefits,” Rossmiller said. “We’re seeing difficulty. We’re seeing shortages of staff.”

Rossmiller said the upcoming biennial budget could bring school districts some relief depending on what lawmakers in Madison decide to do.

If the legislature doesn’t make a change to school funding, he said it’s likely we’ll continue to see more referendums in the future.

As lawmakers work to create the biennial budget, the Joint Committee on Finance will be hosting a public listening session in Eau Claire.

That’s happening Tuesday morning at the Davies Student Center on UW-Eau Claire’s campus.

