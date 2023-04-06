WAGNER TAILS: Cody and Lynx & Bear

BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a cuddly cat, look no further. Cody is estimated to be about two years old, and he’s been living at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron county for nine months.

Caretakers at CCC describe Cody as very gentle, especially when playing with the rest of the cats. He’s also said to be a bit silly. Cody always has to know what’s behind a door, and he’s been told to get out of a room or two that’s off limits. He’d love a new home where he can do lots exploring. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Two cats at the Coulee Region Humane Society are looking for a home together. Lynx and Bear arrived at CRHS from another shelter. They are inseparable.

Staff members say Bear has a purr that’s pure sweetness to your ears. She loves to chase jingle balls. Lynx is more timid, but you’ll win him over once you feed him treats.

They’re about nine months old and would do best in a home where they can get lots of toys to play with and cat trees to climb. Again, you must be willing to add both cats to your family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.