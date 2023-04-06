Wausau connection to new Affleck/Damon movie

Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.
Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A piece of Wausau goes Hollywood.

The much-anticipated Ben Afflleck-directed movie “Air” hit theaters across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Chicago native Alex Convery wrote it. He’s married to Quinn Wonders, a Wausau West grad. It’s the story of how Air Jordan’s became cultural icons and saved a company, Nike. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

At Cedar Creek in Rothschild, a big group of friends of the Convery’s gathered to watch the movie. They even facetimed with Alex, Quinn and the family as they were attending a Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles. Closer to home, everyone was rooting for them.

”We’re just so excited for them because they deserve it,” said Shelly Kraimer, a family friend. “They’re just such grounded people, they’re midwestern people, They’re our people. So just to see this amazing adventure that they’re on and we love them and we can’t be anymore proud.”

Alex wrote the script during the COVID pandemic. He says he couldn’t have done it without his family.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Authorities said Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault last...
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Latest News

Dine out for ECCHA
Dine Out for ECCHA fundraiser set for April 11
Monument for Caryville Ferry
Monument for Caryville Ferry
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN