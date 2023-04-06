WESTconsin Credit Union offering community shred events

WESTconsin Credit Union
WESTconsin Credit Union(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is offering free, community shred events in the area, according to a media release.

The events are an opportunity to dispose of sensitive documents safely. Here are the scheduled events as listed in the media release:

  • River Falls office, 1207 North Main Street, 9-10 a.m.
  • New Richmond office, 121 Meridian Drive, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Menomonie-North office, 2414 Hils Court, 1-2 p.m.
  • Eau Claire office, 1111 W Clairemont Avenue, 3-4 p.m.

The media release states, “Services are free of charge and being performed by ShredAway. There is a limit of two cubic foot sized boxes/bags. Contact ShredAway at (715) 835-0811 for additional shredding needs.”

