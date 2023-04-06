Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs GOP cash bail bill into law

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-backed bill into law Wednesday that clarifies when a newly passed state constitutional amendment will make it harder for defendants to get out of jail on bail.

The constitutional amendment was passed into law in the statewide election a day earlier, when a pair of ballot questions on bail gained support from two-thirds of voters. The amendment allows judges to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. It also lets judges set the conditions of release to protect the public from serious harm.

The bill Evers signed Wednesday defines serious harm and violent crime for use with the amendment. Under the broad definition of serious harm, judges will be able to set stricter release conditions for any defendant they believe could physically or emotionally hurt someone or inflict damages of more than $2,500 while on release.

The bill also designates more than 100 offenses as violent crimes, meaning someone convicted of anything from homicide to watching a cockfight could face higher cash bail amounts if they are accused of another violent crime.

“Yesterday, the people of Wisconsin approved a companion constitutional amendment to change our state’s bail policies, and while I’m signing this bill today consistent with the will of the people, I also want to be clear that these changes alone will not solve the challenges facing our justice system,” Evers said.

The governor called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to enact other criminal justice overhauls and use the state’s record budget surplus to invest in public safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona Police Department gives update on endangered missing person
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Authorities said Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was arrested in connection to a sexual assault last...
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says
According to the criminal complaint, Authorities received a Cyber Tip in Nov. 2022. According...
Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography
Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Latest News

Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.
Wausau connection to new Affleck/Damon movie
Dine out for ECCHA
Dine Out for ECCHA fundraiser set for April 11
Monument for Caryville Ferry
Monument for Caryville Ferry
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN