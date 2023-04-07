‘Chapel Hart’ to play at Pablo Center Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A rising musical act on its first headlining tour is making stop at Pablo Center at the Confluence Friday night.

Chapel Hart is a country music trio from Mississippi and an America’s Got Talent finalist. They are one of two musical acts ever on the show to have all four judges give them the “golden buzzer” approval, and just released a brand new single, “Glory Days.”

Chapel Hart spoke about what tour life is like, and how they’ve been enjoying stepping into the music mainstream.

Trea Swindle with Chapel Hart said in part quote, “But I think my favorite thing about the Glory Days tour is the chance to get to meet all of our fans, the fans who followed us for years, and all of our new AGT fans.”

Chapel Hart is scheduled to perform at Pablo Center in the RCU Theatre Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket and event information is available HERE.

