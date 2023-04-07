Evers extends application deadline for Price County District Attorney

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing he is extending the application deadline for Price County District Attorney.

According to a media release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers, the deadline is extended to 5:00 p.m. on Fri., April 14, 2023. Evers announced on March 15, 2023 that he is seeking applicants.

The media release states, “The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.”

The full media release is available HERE.

