Evers pardons nearly 160 people, extending record

Evers stops at UWEC
(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pardoned nearly 160 more people on Friday, extending his record number of pardons since he first took office to almost 1,000.

The governor’s office announced that he has pardoned 159 additional people. Most of the pardons involved relatively low-level offenses ranging from drug dealing and possession to theft.

“Each pardon recipient’s journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers has now granted 933 pardons in just over four years in office. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms.

Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted almost 300 pardons during his two terms. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office.

A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often argue that clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

