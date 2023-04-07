Governor Evers visits Ho-Chunk Nation in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, in their final stop in a trio of visits, Governor Tony Evers and Elmer Moore Jr. of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority visit the Ho-Chunk Nation of Black River Falls.

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s Neighborhood Investment Fund was the focus of the visit. Evers and Moore joined Ho-Chunk tribal members to discuss the impact of the grant.

“About $11 million, if I remember correctly, and creating new housing, affordable housing across the state of Wisconsin and all over there, different areas where they’re living,” Evers stated.

The grant is dedicated to two projects: Ten supportive housing units, and 22 small homes spread across five nearby counties.

“We are honored that the governor took time out of his busy schedule to meet with us and hear how his budget impacts the nation here, and that he can actually see it for himself and hear from us as well,” said Ho-Chunk Representative Stephanie Begay.

Evers and tribal members know affordable housing is a critical foundation to addressing other pressing issues in the community, such as mental health, education reformation, and the preservation of families.

“If we don’t have affordable housing, it’s just going to be more and more difficult for people to continue to live in Wisconsin, and frankly, get to work and make sure they’re able to support their families,” Evers said.

“If you’re not in a safe place, if you are not house, everything else kind of takes a backseat.,” stated Executive Director of Housing and Public Works Stacy Littlejohn. “There’s nothing else on your mind except how do I keep myself safe? How do I keep my children safe? You know, how do we stay out of poor weather, and nothing else can be addressed for the better education, better income. Just, health and wellness takes a back seat when your worries have to do with your housing.”

With communities and tribes working together, though, hopes are high for the potential benefits.

According to Ho-Chunk Housing and Community Development Agency Executive Director Neil Whitegull, the homes are set to be complete sometime between August 2023 and April 2024.

