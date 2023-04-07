Owner surrenders 12 dogs, 9 cats to Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay

12 dogs and 9 cats were surrendered to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay from a single...
12 dogs and 9 cats were surrendered to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay from a single property in Brown County(Wisconsin Humane Society)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for 21 animals surrendered from a single Brown County property.

Humane Society workers collected the animals -- 12 dogs, mostly small breeds, and 9 cats -- from the property Wednesday morning. They say the dogs were housed together in pens and will need medical care, behavioral support, and extensive grooming. The cats are fearful and nervous around people.

Right now the Humane Society is holding them at the Green Bay campus. Some will be sent to foster families for behavioral care or to recover from medical treatment. Some will be available for adoption sooner than others.

All of the animals will be spayed or neutered before they’re adopted.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations to help with the cost of veterinary care, surgeries, medication, grooming, food and supplies. Financial donations can be made online at https://wihumane.me/support21animals.

The Humane Society asks that if you know someone struggling to provide care for their animals, reach out to a local animal welfare organization, health department, or law enforcement for help. “Especially with a high number of animals, conditions can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals but the owners [and] their families,” a statement read.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy trapped in septic tank taken to hospital
Sheriff’s Office: 4-year-old taken to hospital after being trapped in septic tank
Ambulance
Man dead after suffering accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Town of Wheaton
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Jackson County Death Investigation
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Tomah man

Latest News

A group of Menomonie middle schoolers hosted an event to spread awareness about Autism.
Menomonie middle schoolers host Autism Awareness Week
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/7/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/7/2023 6 a.m.
autism
Middle Schoolers Run Autism Awareness Week
ag
Ag Chat with Jill Welke 4/7/2023