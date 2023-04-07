Seasonable weather finishes out the work week with above average temperatures arriving for Easter weekend

High pressure brought abundant sunshine to the area today, though it did not feel very April-like with blustery winds and temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 40s. Luckily, winds will quickly become light and variable tonight as our high center moves overhead with mostly clear skies expected. Lows will be on the chilly side with most locations dropping into the 20s, and even some teens possible in our northern counties. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take us into tomorrow with seasonable temperatures in the 50s as winds turn out of the east and southeast behind high pressure to the east.

A warm front sits southwest of Western Wisconsin with seasonable weather Friday (WEAU)

Changes then arrive tomorrow night as a warm front slowly lifts northward, sparking the chance for a few rain and wet snow showers. These should move out early Saturday morning, setting us up for a fantastic start to Easter weekend with increasing sunshine and a good shot at our first 60° day in Eau Claire as southerly flow continues. Extra clouds will work in for Easter Sunday as an upper-level shortwave trough slides to the northwest. This may produce some showers late in the day, otherwise dry weather is expected with breezy south-southwest winds and highs reaching back into the low to mid-60s. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern will favor quiet weather and abundant sunshine as an amplified upper-level ridge of high pressure takes hold across the Central United States. Signals remain strong that a very warm airmass will be drawn up from the southwest, leading to widespread readings in the 60s and 70s through much of the week across Western Wisconsin. There is even a chance that some of our far southern counties may top 80 degrees for the first time this year by mid-week! The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center also indicates this trend of warmer temperatures may continue as we progress into the second half of April. It seems that things may be looking up for us in the coming weeks, but for now, lets enjoy the nicer weather that is expected!

