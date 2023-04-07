Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two adults in Chippewa County.

Our photographer on the scene says it was in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park.

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday April 7, 2023 around 8:00 a.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chippewa Fire District responded to an address in the Town of Lafayette. Upon arrival it was discovered that there were two dead adults at the home.

The Sheriff adds that this is an active investigation. There does not appear to be further danger to the public. No additional information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy trapped in septic tank taken to hospital
Sheriff’s Office: 4-year-old taken to hospital after being trapped in septic tank
Ambulance
Man dead after suffering accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Town of Wheaton
If you have any information on this pursuit, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding pursuit involving stolen vehicle
Jackson County Death Investigation
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Tomah man

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/7/23)
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Evers extends application deadline for Price County District Attorney
UW-La Crosse
High election-day turnout