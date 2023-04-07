Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two adults in Chippewa County.

Our photographer on the scene says it was in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park.

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday April 7, 2023 around 8:00 a.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chippewa Fire District responded to an address in the Town of Lafayette. Upon arrival it was discovered that there were two dead adults at the home.

The Sheriff adds that this is an active investigation. There does not appear to be further danger to the public. No additional information is being released at this time.

