Altoona’s Easter egg hunt kicks off holiday celebrations

Families gathered at River Prairie Park for the annual Easter egg hunt.
Families gathered at River Prairie Park for the annual Easter egg hunt.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona’s annual egg hunt kicked off Easter celebrations this morning.

The Altoona Parks and Recreation Department hosted the eggcellent event for families at River Prairie Park. Children up to nine years old were able to participate in the egg hunt and take home a bag of goodies afterwards.

Event organizer, Richard Downey, said it was exciting to see everyone having fun and enjoying the holiday weekend.

“It’s just a great day before, obviously, the holiday to come out. We always hope for great weather and it’s just kind of a fun time. I think we had probably between 15 to 20 thousand out on the lawn today. So really great day for it and just super excited,” Downey said.

Altoona’s police and fire departments also helped out at today’s event.

