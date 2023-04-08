Easter weekend brings mainly quiet weather with unseasonably warmer air moving in

Seasonable weather made a return as we closed out the work week today with sunshine and southerly flow helping to bring temperatures back around average in the 50s. That said, changes are in store tonight as clouds have been increasing ahead of a warm front that will be lifting from the south. As moisture starts to increase, a narrow band of rain showers is expected to develop across the Chippewa Valley with chances sticking around through early tomorrow morning. Meanwhile in Taylor and Clark counties, temperatures may be just cold enough to see a wintry mix or a period of wet snow. Any snow accumulations shouldn’t add up to much with a dusting up to two inches possible at most. We will be “hopping” into Easter weekend with some pleasant weather expected as high pressure remains situated to our east, while the warm front stalls out overhead. A few clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies with occasional breezes from the east and southeast. Afternoon highs will run 10-15 degrees above average with temperatures expected to reach the low and mid-60s.

A warm front stalls over the Upper Midwest with mild temps and sunshine (WEAU)

Easter Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers possible late in the day as an upper-level shortwave approaches from the west. Any plans for Easter egg hunts should remain unaffected as south and southwesterly breezes help warm us into the mid and upper 60s. Going into next week, we will finally get a real taste of spring, and potentially even early summer-like weather as an amplified upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central United States. This, coupled with surface winds from the southwest will promote a strong push of very warm air into our neck of the woods. Highs through all of next week look to climb into 70s throughout Western Wisconsin, and by mid-week, the axis of our ridge will be located overhead with very good chances of readings breaking that 80-degree mark for several areas. In addition, sinking air will lead to abundant sunshine much of the week. Friday’s forecast remains dry for now, but there are some indications that our next weather system could slide in from the northwest with chances at some showers. We will continue to watch this over the holiday weekend, otherwise, enjoy our stretch of wonderful weather!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.