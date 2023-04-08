Hope Gospel Mission serves hundreds of free Easter meals to community members

Volunteers served over 600 free meals to community members in celebration of the Easter holiday.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of the holiday, one nonprofit is serving up hundreds of free Easter meals to the community.

For the fourth year in a row, Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is handing out a typical dinner featuring ham, scalloped potatoes, beans and some cake.

A drive-thru option was also available for those who couldn’t stay and eat.

Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, said volunteers anticipated handing out over 600 meals to the community.

“People are excited because of the nice weather. They’re coming out and enjoying a meal, a traditional Easter meal, and we’re happy to feed those that are in need or just want to come out and have fellowship or get together with each other,” Geboy said.

Every year Hope Gospel Mission also hosts annual community meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

