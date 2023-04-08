Mild Easter Sunday before a significant warm up settles in for the new work week

Sunshine took hold across Western Wisconsin this afternoon, which, coupled with southerly flow helped many locations reach into the 60s for the first time this year. The weather will remain dry going into tonight as a warm front weakens over the area with high pressure staying in place to the east. Variable clouds will be moving in late as low temperatures only bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds will take us into Easter Sunday as a weak upper-level shortwave moves in from the west. This may produce a few showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening, but mainly quiet weather is expected for the holiday with breezy winds from the south and southwest. Afternoon highs will be very mild once again, climbing well into the 60s, and even the potential for a few 70-degree readings in our far southern counties.

A weak disturbance brings the chance for a few showers late in the day Easter Sunday (WEAU)

A major shift in the weather pattern is expected this week with an upper-level ridge of high pressure forecast to become amplified as it builds into the central part of the country. This will lead to sinking and drier air over the region, thus allowing for a good deal of sunshine as we progress through the week. Meanwhile, a large surface high will be parked in the Southeastern United States with breezy southwest winds developing in return flow on the backside of it. This, along with the large upper ridge will promote a major warming trend across the area with widespread readings in the 70s expected. The peak of our warm up looks to come mid-week, when the ridge axis crosses directly over the Upper Midwest. We will receive a taste of early summer-like temperatures as highs will likely top out around 80 in the Chippewa Valley and points south. Sunny and unseasonably warm weather will prevail during the latter half of this week as our ridge makes slow progress to the east, while a front stalls out just north and west of the area. Looking ahead to next weekend, forecast guidance is indicating the potential for a storm system to develop in the Rockies as an upper trough moves into the Desert Southwest. There is quite a bit of spread in the models this far out, but it appears that this may bring our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures hanging out in the low 70s. We will continue to watch this in the coming days and keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.