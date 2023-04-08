Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy trapped in septic tank taken to hospital
Sheriff’s Office: 4-year-old taken to hospital after being trapped in septic tank
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION
Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County
Ambulance
Man dead after suffering accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Trempealeau County
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Town of Wheaton
If you have any information on this pursuit, you are asked to contact the Trempealeau County...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding pursuit involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone