EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire baseball team has their “home” opener, with weather forcing the Blugolds to play their doubleheader down in UW-Oshkosh as the home team.

Plus, UW-Stout faces UW-Platteville in WIAC baseball action.

Finally, North baseball plays a pair of games against Wausau East and Rhinelander.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.