Black River Falls man arrested for OWI and felony bail jumping

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black Rivers Falls man is under arrest after failing a field sobriety test while also being out on bond for two other OWI offenses.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled Troy A. Schaller, 56, over in the Town of Irving for speeding and other erratic driving at about 8:58 a.m. Saturday morning.

The deputy requested Schaller participate in a field sobriety test after observing clues of impairment, according to a press release.

Schaller was unable to to complete the tests as requested and was arrested as a result.

At the time of his arrest, Scahher was already out on bonds for two seperate OWI arrests in Jackson County. The two previous OWI arrests happened in September and December of 2022.

Schaller is booked at Jackson County Jail under OWI 5ht offense and felony bail jumping.

