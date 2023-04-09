Tracking a significant warm up and lots of sunshine for the new work week

It was a very mild Easter Sunday across the area as breezy southwest winds and some intervals of sunshine drove many locations into the 60s for highs this afternoon with some 70-degree readings closer to the Coulee Region. If your celebrations take you outdoors this evening, you may need an umbrella at times as a weak upper-level shortwave produces a few showers around the area tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will take hold with lows only in the upper 40s to around 50 as the clouds will keep us insulated at the ground with lighter winds from the south and southwest. Our work week will get off to a very nice start in Western Wisconsin as surface high pressure settles to the southeast, while a large upper-level ridge begins to amplify across the Western United States. These features will give way to a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with our first 70° day of the year likely in Eau Claire as a very warm air mass continues its push into our neck of the woods.

High pressure takes control with sunshine and above average temps Monday (WEAU)

As the ridge slowly builds eastward, it will grip the Central United States with even warmer weather as winds continue from the south and southwest. After climbing into the mid-70s Tuesday, we will be flirting with record territory on Wednesday as highs are forecast to reach the low 80s. The record high in Eau Claire is 82°, set back in 1931; meanwhile in La Crosse, the record high is 81°, also set back in 1931. Sinking air under the ridge will also lead to more abundant sunshine, which will continue into Thursday as temperatures work back into the upper 70s. Much of this week will also present a concern for elevated fire danger, given the warm temperatures, drier air, and persistent breezes. Looking ahead to Friday and next weekend, it appears that we’ll start to see a shift back to an active weather pattern as a trough gradually approaches from the west. Meanwhile, a low pressure system and its associated cold front looks to move out of the Northern Rockies, arriving in the Upper Midwest Friday. There is still quite a bit of disagreement among the forecast models on the timing and evolution of this weather-maker, but small chances for showers are currently possible. More precipitation could linger through the weekend as the trough moves overhead with breezy northerly flow bringing a shot of colder air into the region. As it looks right now, temperatures will be heading back near and even below average in the 40s and 50s.

