18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
FILE IMAGE
Black River Falls man arrested for suspected OWI
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION
Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
‘Very High’ fire danger across large parts of Wisconsin, DNR says
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced that its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at...
Dog spends 730 days at animal shelter waiting for loving home
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Graphic novel version of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school