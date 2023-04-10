34 Washington County dogs seized by police now up for adoption

34 dogs that were seized from a Washington County resident are now up for adoption.
34 dogs that were seized from a Washington County resident are now up for adoption.(Washington County Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLINGER, Wis. (WMTV) - Washington County officials are now looking for homes for 34 dogs that were seized from their owner.

The Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) took ownership of the dozens of dogs in early April after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office seized them from an area resident.

Since then, veterinarians have been assessing and treating their dogs after their neglect. The humane society said spaying and neutering began this week.

Beginning Monday, April 10, the dogs will be available for adoption. Prospective owners can meet the dogs Monday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

WCHS noted the cost of treating and caring for the dogs has surpassed $40,000, and they are accepting donations through their website.

The dogs’ former owner is facing criminal charges, according to officials.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
NEW INFORMATION: WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty

Latest News

Law Enforcement Officials Discuss Barron Co. Officer Deaths
Law Enforcement Officials Discuss Barron Co. Officer Deaths
Chetek and Cameron Fallen Officers Remembered
Chetek and Cameron Fallen Officers Remembered
UW-Eau Claire Preparing For Student Researchers
UW-Eau Claire Preparing For Student Researchers (4/10/23)
NCUR UW-EAU CLAIRE
UW-Eau Claire preparing for student researchers