34 Washington County dogs seized by police now up for adoption

SLINGER, Wis. (WMTV) - Washington County officials are now looking for homes for 34 dogs that were seized from their owner.

The Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) took ownership of the dozens of dogs in early April after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office seized them from an area resident.

Since then, veterinarians have been assessing and treating their dogs after their neglect. The humane society said spaying and neutering began this week.

Beginning Monday, April 10, the dogs will be available for adoption. Prospective owners can meet the dogs Monday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

WCHS noted the cost of treating and caring for the dogs has surpassed $40,000, and they are accepting donations through their website.

The dogs’ former owner is facing criminal charges, according to officials.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.