Chippewa County Sheriff gives update on Chippewa County death investigation
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff says autopsies will be conducted on two people found dead in a mobile home last week.
Sheriff Travis Hakes says pending those results, no other information will be released.
On Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Department and Chippewa Fire District responded to a home in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park in the Town of Lafayette.
Two adults were found dead in the home.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.