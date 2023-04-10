Chippewa County Sheriff gives update on Chippewa County death investigation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF
CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff says autopsies will be conducted on two people found dead in a mobile home last week.

Sheriff Travis Hakes says pending those results, no other information will be released.

On Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Department and Chippewa Fire District responded to a home in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park in the Town of Lafayette.

Two adults were found dead in the home.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
FILE IMAGE
Black River Falls man arrested for suspected OWI
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION
Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County

Latest News

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, the Winter Moratorium helps protect residential...
Xcel Energy: Winter Moratorium ends April 15
House fire in La Crosse leaves 2 people and 1 dog displaced
CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT LOGO
Onalaska Fire Chief announces retirement after 34 years with the City
police
Procession for Fallen Police Officers (LIVE)