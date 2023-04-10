Chippewa County Sheriff gives update on Chippewa County death investigation

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff says autopsies will be conducted on two people found dead in a mobile home last week.

Sheriff Travis Hakes says pending those results, no other information will be released.

On Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Department and Chippewa Fire District responded to a home in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park in the Town of Lafayette.

Two adults were found dead in the home.

