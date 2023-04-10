Dine Out for ECCHA

By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group through Leadership Eau Claire is holding “Dine Out for ECCHA” on April 11.

Four restaurants are donating part of their proceeds to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Panda Express: 20% of all sales from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Customer needs to provide event flyer).

Panera: 20% of all sales between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Customer needs to mention event).

Milwaukee Burger: 10% of all sales from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chipotle: 33% of sales between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Golf Road location only (Customer needs to show flyer OR mention fundraiser).

