EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group through Leadership Eau Claire is holding “Dine Out for ECCHA” on April 11.

Four restaurants are donating part of their proceeds to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Panda Express: 20% of all sales from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Customer needs to provide event flyer).

Panera: 20% of all sales between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Customer needs to mention event).

Milwaukee Burger: 10% of all sales from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chipotle: 33% of sales between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Golf Road location only (Customer needs to show flyer OR mention fundraiser).

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.