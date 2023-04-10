Evers sends condolences to loved ones, friends, and colleagues of fallen officers

Eau Claire, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers sends his condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of two officers killed in the line of duty in Barron County.

A Tweet from Gov. Evers states, “Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend.”

Gov. Evers adds that he intends to sign executive orders lowering the U.S. Flag and Wisconsin flags to half-staff across the state in honor of the fallen officers.

WEAU spoke with Gov. Evers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Monday.

“We hear in the larger cities when this happens that what a horrible situation that is. It’s in rural Wisconsin, too. And whatever we can do to, you know, make sure that we take care of these families that have had these losses, I think is really important,” Evers said.

Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. https://t.co/2HC7IjnV7w — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.