House fire in La Crosse leaves 2 people and 1 dog displaced

Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A house fire in La Crosse leaves two people and one dog displaced.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Caledonia Street.

The media release states that upon arrival, crews approached the home seeing fire from the side, and rescued one person. While assuring all residents were out, crews began extinguishing the fire and checked for fire extension. Firefighters on-scene removed a dog from the building and provided life-saving care. The dog was resuscitated and taken off the scene for further care.

According to the media release, the home sustained major damage, displacing the two people and their dog. The Red Cross is working to support the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were La Crosse County Dispatch, La Crosse Police Department, Holmen Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy, and Animal Control.

