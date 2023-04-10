Onalaska Fire Chief announces retirement after 34 years with the City

CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT LOGO
CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT LOGO(COURTESY: CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Onalaska Fire Chief Troy Gudie is announcing his retirement after 34 years with the City of Onalaska.

Chief Gudie’s last work day is scheduled to be May 2, 2023, according to a media release from the City of Onalaska.

The media release states, “Chief Gudie began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1989 and was hired as the first full-time firefighter in 1993. Over the years he has worn many hats but served for seventeen years as the Assistant Fire Chief and was promoted to Fire Chief in 2020.”

The media release also states that Chief Gudie reflected that “keeping our children, families and senior citizens safe from fire is a challenging but rewarding responsibility and it has been an honor working with so many wonderful people in our community for the past 34 years.” In his retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

The City is currently reviewing the Fire Chief’s job description and will be proceeding with a search for a new Fire Chief in the coming weeks, according to the media release.

