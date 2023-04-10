Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
FILE IMAGE
Black River Falls man arrested for suspected OWI
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DEATH INVESTIGATION
Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of 2 adults in Chippewa County

Latest News

police
Procession for Fallen Police Officers (LIVE)
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas