Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A procession for two fallen police officers took place at 7 a.m. on Monday in Barron County.

Law enforcement officers embraced one another and prayed together.

WEAU staff was told this procession started in Barron on its way to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer in Minnesota.

Two days ago on Saturday afternoon a suspect killed two police officers during a shootout at a traffic stop before dying at a hospital. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Chetek officer conducted a traffic stop near Highway 8 and County Road SS when gunfire was exchanged. The Chetek officer and a Cameron police officer who assisted in the stop were both tragically killed at the scene.

The officers have yet to be identified, but we are expecting a press release with further information will be released at 2 p.m. and a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Barron County Justice Center.

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. there will be an escort home for the officers back to the funeral home in Barron County.

WEAU staff will continue to provide updates throughout the day and online.

