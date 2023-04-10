UW-Eau Claire preparing for student researchers

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, thousands of student researchers from around the globe are gathering at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The National Conference on Undergraduate Research is taking place on campus April 13 through 15. Over 3,000 students from 45 states and six foreign countries are presenting their research findings across a variety of topics.

This is the first year NCUR will be hosted in person since 2019.

Event coordinators say it’s an honor to have it come to Eau Claire.

“It’s something that we strongly believe in here at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire is undergraduate research. So, yeah, to be able to to present research from around the nation and even from around the world, there’s we have people coming from Egypt and all over the place to be able to present that does really it’s really great for us,” Nicole Rindone, Major Evets and Conferences Coordinator.

Among the researchers at NCUR will be 360 students from UW-Eau Claire.

