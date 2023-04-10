WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A news conference is planned for 4pm Monday on the officer-involved shooting in Barron County.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, says he will speak at the conference, and the Cameron Police Chief, Chetek Police Chief, Barron County DA will possibly speak as well. He says they will not be discussing the case but thanking the community for the support and preliminary discussion on arrangements for the two officers.

