WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A news conference is planned for 4pm Monday on the officer-involved shooting in Barron County.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, says he will speak at the conference, and the Cameron Police Chief, Chetek Police Chief, Barron County DA will possibly speak as well. He says they will not be discussing the case but thanking the community for the support and preliminary discussion on arrangements for the two officers.

You can watch the news conference live on our 4pm newscast by clicking on the WATCH LIVE tab under the upper left menu on our home page. We will also stream it live on our WEAU Facebook page.

