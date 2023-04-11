1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023 around 8:49 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single motor vehicle crash with injuries on County Road J near 790th Street in Trimbelle Township. It was determined a car being operated a 51-year-old Onalaska woman was traveling southbound on County Road J when she lost control and entered the ditch.

The media release says the woman was the lone occupant in the vehicle. The woman was taken from the scene to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. by Ellsworth Ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department.

