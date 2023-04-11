2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teens were killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on April 10, 2023, around 6:26 p.m., authorities received several reports of a two-vehicle head on crash near S3343 County Road M in the Town of Buffalo. It was reported there were multiple injuries, and one person was partially trapped.

The media release says upon arrival of emergency crews, the 51-year-old woman driving the SUV was out of her vehicle and had minor injuries. She reported she was the only occupant of her vehicle. The van had three passengers, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl. Fire department crews on scene used air bags to lift the vehicle to free the trapped occupant. The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on scene and the 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The 17-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation. The 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The media release states, “It was reported that a vehicle crossed the center line of County Road M near the crest of a hill and struck the other vehicle head on. The names of the people involved are not being released at this time pending family notifications. The crash is currently under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit. Speed and no seatbelt usage is a factor in the crash and injuries. No further information is being released at this time.”

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, and Winona Area Ambulance Service, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and the Buffalo County Coroner’s Office.

