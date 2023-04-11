April 18 Individual Income Tax Filing Deadline is one week away

MADISON, Wis. (STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRESS RELEASE) - With one week remaining to the individual income tax return filing deadline, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds everyone to file their tax returns and pay amounts due before midnight on April18to avoid late filing fees and interest charges.

Taxpayers who already filed their returns can check current refund status with DOR’s Where’s My Refund tool.

DOR has processed over 2.13 million tax returns so far this year, with 2.04 million of those filed electronically for an e-file rate of 95.8%. The remaining 89,800 returns were filed on paper and received by DOR employees who scan them into the department’s automated tax processing system.

Automated payment systems allow refunds to be deposited directly into bank accounts. Taxpayers may also make payments for free through their checking or savings accounts. New payment options through Apple Pay and PayPal bring another level of flexibility to the payment process.

Filing extensions

Anyone unable to file by the April 18 deadline may consider filing an extension. A taxpayer may file an extension by attaching to their Wisconsin income tax return a copy of IRS Form 4868, or a note saying they’re taking an extension. An extension grants taxpayers until October 16, 2023, to file their tax return. Filing an extension does not apply to any payments due. Any tax not paid by April 18 will be subject to an interest charge. Taxpayers can make a 2022 estimated payment on or before April 18, and if it covers the amount they owe, they will not have to pay interest.

There are free e-file services available through IRS Free File, and a new DOR e-file option for qualifying Wisconsin taxpayers through DOR’s My Tax Account portal.

Another positive this tax season is the new Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN, which secures taxpayer personal information by ensuring no one can fraudulently file a tax return in their name.

Extended hours in DOR’s Customer Service Call Center until 5:45 p.m. on April 11and 13.

Questions

•Find answers at revenue.wi.gov under Individuals

•Visit the Contact Us page at revenue.wi.gov

•Call (608) 266-2486

