Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

ROPE RESCUE
ROPE RESCUE(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities rescued two people and two dogs that went over a lookout Monday, according to a social post via the Winona Fire Department Facebook page.

The social post states, “On 4/10/23 at approximately 1230 hours, Officer Erickson assisted Winona Fire Department rescue 2 dogs and 2 people that went over Garvin Heights Lookout. The two people that went over had been attempting to rescue the dogs and got stranded. The dogs and people were rescued without major injuries. We are grateful for our Fire Department who are well trained in rope rescues.”

