Beautiful weather continues with the potential for record-breaking temperatures mid-week

We couldn’t ask for a better way to start off the new work week as sunshine and southwest winds drove afternoon highs into the 70s across much of Western Wisconsin. Variable clouds are moving down from the north this evening, and those will stick around overnight as temperatures only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunshine returns tomorrow as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Central United States. Not only will this promote dry weather, but it will also reinforce a warming trend across our neck of the woods with the help of breezy southwest winds as we stay in return flow on the backside of a surface high to the southeast. Some of our southern counties will have a shot at reaching 80 degrees for the first time this year tomorrow afternoon, while the rest of us climb well into the 70s.

Well above average temperatures continue Tuesday with lots of sun (WEAU)

Wednesday looks to bring the peak of our very warm airmass as the ridge axis settles in overhead with increasing winds from the south. All of these factors plus abundant sunshine will drive temperatures into the low and mid-80s, which puts Eau Claire and La Crosse in record-breaking territory. The records are 82° and 81° respectively, both set back in 1931. Sunny weather will prevail through Thursday, where we’ll have another chance at topping out at 80 as the ridge slowly moves away to the east. In its wake, we’ll be watching a trough come out of the Pacific Northwest as it tracks along the Northern states. Meanwhile, a surface low will be developing in the Northern Rockies, before building into the Upper Midwest on Friday. Uncertainties still remain in the timing, but most of Friday is now looking dry, aside from a few scattered showers arriving later in the day. After finishing out the work week above average in the 70s, the trailing cold front with our next weather-maker will be passing through at night with widespread rain looking likely and winds shifting out of the west-northwest. Saturday’s high is likely to come early in the upper 50s, then gradually fall during the day with increasing rain chances and breezy winds. By Sunday, our storm system will slowly exit to the north and east, leaving us with strong winds from the northwest as the upper trough becomes a closed off low and spins over the state. Colder air will wrap around the backside, leading to highs only in the 40s with a chance for rain and wet snow showers.

