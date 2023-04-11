Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
Test Drive... Next Stop Reality Event
Test Drive... Next Stop Reality Event
Local Law Enforcement Supporting Barron County
Local Law Enforcement Supporting Barron County
“Test Drive®...Next Stop Reality” event
Students participate in ‘Test Drive®...Next Stop Reality’ event