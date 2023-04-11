CHRIS & CHERYL BAHRS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We appreciate all our kids do for us and we would like to nominate Chris and Cheryl Bahrs for the Sunshine Award. During the colder months they make sure the driveway is kept clean and the woodpile is full. They check-up on us and have come at a moment’s notice when needed. This is just the tip of what they do, and we can’t possibly thank them for it all. We hope they realize how much we appreciate them.

Ed & Connie Davis

