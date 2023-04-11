City of Eau Claire gives Chippewa River update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire gives a Chippewa River update.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, at 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 769 feet, which is 4 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.

The media release states, “At its current level the river has entered our Action stage prompting safety measures and some closures. Lighting along the Chippewa River Trail from Dewey Street to the south toward Phoenix Park will remain disconnected and underpasses and low areas of recreational trails in the City have been closed as a precautionary measure. Trails will remain closed until the river level recedes below the Action level of 764 feet. Because the area is expected to continue to see river-level fluctuations over the next few weeks, the City will continue to monitor the river closely and may take additional steps as necessary for safety.”

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

