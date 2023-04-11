City of Eau Claire gives Chippewa River update

CHIPPEWA RIVER
CHIPPEWA RIVER(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire gives a Chippewa River update.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, at 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over 769 feet, which is 4 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.

The media release states, “At its current level the river has entered our Action stage prompting safety measures and some closures. Lighting along the Chippewa River Trail from Dewey Street to the south toward Phoenix Park will remain disconnected and underpasses and low areas of recreational trails in the City have been closed as a precautionary measure. Trails will remain closed until the river level recedes below the Action level of 764 feet. Because the area is expected to continue to see river-level fluctuations over the next few weeks, the City will continue to monitor the river closely and may take additional steps as necessary for safety.”

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (4/11/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/11/23)
City of Eau Claire
Eau Claire Green Waste Facility set to open April 15
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County