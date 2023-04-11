DR. LARRY BENDER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Larry Bender at the Whitehall Veterinary Service Clinic for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Bender has been the veterinarian for my pets for more than twenty years. He is a very compassionate and skilled surgeon. My three hounds all have medical issues and have had surgeries. Dr. Bender has been extremely helpful in dealing with their health needs. In addition to his veterinary skills he is a well-respected community member and former school board member with remarkable listening skills and profound integrity.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

JIM & GEORGE RAINE
TONI HALL
Dine out for ECCHA
Dine Out for ECCHA
The Eau Claire Male Chorus presents, "Carols at Christmas"
Eau Claire Male Chorus presents: Brothers Sing On