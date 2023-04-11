EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Larry Bender at the Whitehall Veterinary Service Clinic for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Bender has been the veterinarian for my pets for more than twenty years. He is a very compassionate and skilled surgeon. My three hounds all have medical issues and have had surgeries. Dr. Bender has been extremely helpful in dealing with their health needs. In addition to his veterinary skills he is a well-respected community member and former school board member with remarkable listening skills and profound integrity.

