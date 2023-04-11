EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents its long-time fundraiser, “Purses with Purpose”, Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The annual Ladies Night Out fundraiser features a delicious Dinner and Dessert, Specialty Cocktails, Wine Pull, Snag A Bag for Charity, a Vendor Fair and Silent Auction.

Tickets are $45 per person.

