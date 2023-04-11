Eau Claire Green Waste Facility set to open April 15

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Green Waste Facility is set to open for the season on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Facility, located at 5710 Jeffers Road, is scheduled to be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00. p.m., and on Saturdays from 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m., according to a media release from the City of Eau Claire.

The media release states, “The Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road provides an environmentally friendly solution for residents to dispose of brush, grass clippings, and leaves. New this year, compost created at the Green Waste Facility will be available for purchase. Residents should bring their own buckets/containers when purchasing compost.”

Additional information including pricing is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout
SOCCER FIELD VANDALISM
Vehicle causes damage to soccer field in Eau Claire