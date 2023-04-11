Eau Claire Green Waste Facility set to open April 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Green Waste Facility is set to open for the season on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Facility, located at 5710 Jeffers Road, is scheduled to be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00. p.m., and on Saturdays from 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m., according to a media release from the City of Eau Claire.

The media release states, “The Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road provides an environmentally friendly solution for residents to dispose of brush, grass clippings, and leaves. New this year, compost created at the Green Waste Facility will be available for purchase. Residents should bring their own buckets/containers when purchasing compost.”

Additional information including pricing is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

