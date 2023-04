EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jim and George Raine for the Sunshine Award. They are such good neighbors. While my husband was in the hospital for eighteen days, and now recuperating, Jim snowplowed our driveway and long sidewalk countless times. We so appreciate their kindness.

Mary & Kent Luedtke

