KARI MCILQUHAM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Hi, my name is Dylan Paine and I would like to nominate my big sister, Kari McIlquham for the Sunshine Award. I’ve been struggling really hard recently with living on my own for the first time. I don’t really have any friends or much support from anyone except her. She has helped me every step of the way. She pays for my food when I can’t afford it, she lets me wash laundry at her house. She keeps me focused on my priorities and she would give me the shirt off of her back if I really needed it. She is the best big sister anyone could ask for and continues to help me grow even through the darkest of times. I believe she should win this award because she is such an amazing person. She is a hard-working single mom and she really did save my life just by supporting me.

Dylan Paine

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
ROCKY CUTSFORTH
CHRIS & CHERYL BAHRS
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL