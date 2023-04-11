EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Hi, my name is Dylan Paine and I would like to nominate my big sister, Kari McIlquham for the Sunshine Award. I’ve been struggling really hard recently with living on my own for the first time. I don’t really have any friends or much support from anyone except her. She has helped me every step of the way. She pays for my food when I can’t afford it, she lets me wash laundry at her house. She keeps me focused on my priorities and she would give me the shirt off of her back if I really needed it. She is the best big sister anyone could ask for and continues to help me grow even through the darkest of times. I believe she should win this award because she is such an amazing person. She is a hard-working single mom and she really did save my life just by supporting me.

Dylan Paine

