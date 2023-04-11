Last council meeting for Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld did not run for re-election in the Spring election. His last day is April 18 with his last council meeting on April 11.
Weld has served on the city council for 6 years, and as president for 4 years.
He talked with us about what he’s most proud of, the challenges Eau Claire faces, and his hopes for the future of the city.
