Last council meeting for Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld did not run for re-election in the Spring election. His last day is April 18 with his last council meeting on April 11.

Weld has served on the city council for 6 years, and as president for 4 years.

He talked with us about what he’s most proud of, the challenges Eau Claire faces, and his hopes for the future of the city.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.