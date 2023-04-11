Law enforcement in the Chippewa Valley support Barron County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Communities in Western Wisconsin and beyond are continuing to mourn the lives of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel who died over the weekend.

“It’s a harsh reminder of the risks that are associated with being a police officer,” Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said.

Law enforcement personnel said news of the deaths hit them hard.

“When this occurred on Saturday, I was home, you know, cleaning my kitchen and I immediately dropped what I was doing, got in a full uniform, grabbed my squad and started making my way north,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said no matter where a loss happens, it affects all law enforcement.

“When one department has something like this happen, the other police departments and agencies and law enforcement partners, they really come out of the woodwork to help,” Kelm said.

This show of support is something Kelm said he’s seen firsthand while dealing with the homicide of Lily Peters.

“When we needed the help last year, we didn’t even have to ask. They were just here and that’s the great thing about law enforcement in Wisconsin, especially Northwest Wisconsin, we’re all going to rush to help when we can,” Kelm said.

That included providing staff if it’s needed while coming to terms with their deaths of themselves.

“It’s personal for our department and also for many of our officers,” Rokus said. “Many of our officers are from that community. Many have friends and family that work up here. We’re feeling it, all of us.

Kelm agreed with those sentiments.

“When you have a tragedy of this magnitude, when you’ve lost a police officer, much less two, and you know, in that area, it’s tremendously impactful and the ability to just return to work, I can’t imagine how difficult that could be,” Kelm said.

Hakes said he hopes the support continues as the community heals.

“A lot of people want to be supportive today, but it’s going to be very important to support a week from now, a month from now, a year from now,” Hakes said.

Monetary funds have been set up for the families of both of the fallen officers.

