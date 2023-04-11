Law enforcement officials discuss Barron County officer deaths

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of the officers and suspect who died in a shooting Saturday in Barron County.

The report says Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were completing a traffic stop near Cameron for a wellness check and warrant.

50-year-old Glenn Perry was pulled over by the two officers. At that traffic stop, shots were fired at Breidenbach and Scheel died at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Monday, hundreds of law enforcement across the state participated in a procession honoring fallen officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel who died in the line of duty. Among law enforcement, community members also gathered on the streets to pay their respects.

“From blue ribbons, blue lights flowers and hugs, we needed it, they needed it, our law enforcement needed it,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. “From the EMS, the fire and the law enforcement, support has been overwhelming. We couldn’t do it without all of us working together so we thank everyone for their support.”

Tributes have poured in from around the state since the incident, including memorials being set up at the scene and flowers placed in front of the departments.

“I want to hank everyone for your generous donations, words of affirmation and most of all your continued support as we struggle to get through this,” Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen said. “We will get through this.”

While the support is appreciated, officials continue to ask for privacy in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“I want to ask the public to give my department time to grieve and to have time with their families,” Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said. “Chetek department will be back and we will pull through this, and we will be Emily strong.”

Fitzgerald shared similar thoughts.

“We’ve had tragic events in Barron County, nothing like this,” Fitzgerald said. “We do ask for your patience, we appreciate your patience, we ask for your support in getting that information out on fundraisers and the vigil, and to help this community to heal without officers. We only heal as one and we need everyone to take part in that.”

Fitzgerald said law enforcement have been with the officers since they died and will continue to be by their side until they are laid to rest.

Fitzgerald said there will be a community vigil Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Mosaic in Cameron. This vigil is being put on by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County. All community members are welcome to attend.

