Visitation, Funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has released Visitation and Funeral Service information for two officers killed in the line of duty in Barron County.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 15, 2023 at Cameron High School, located at 750 South First St., Cameron, Wisconsin 54822.

The Sheriff says the Funeral Service will occur at 1:00 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside of the school. The procession will commence after police honors from the Cameron High School and route to be determined yet.

Authorities have also released memorial fund information.

A social post via the City of Chetek Facebook page states, “A memorial fund has been set up at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All monetary donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 74728.”

A social post via the Village of Cameron Police Department states, “All monetary donations for Officer Hunter Scheel can be sent to Community Bank of Cameron. Their information is below. On behalf of my department, we thank you for your continued support!

- Chief Adam Steffen

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822″

